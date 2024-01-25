Delhi Airport On Alert After Fake Bomb Threat Call

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

: A fake bomb threat call for a Delhi-bound SpiceJet created panic among people on Wednesday (Jan 24). The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm after which the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay for security search.

“On 24th January, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay. Passengers have been deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies," said a SpiceJet spokesperson on Wednesday.

The flight started from Darbhanga with more than 200 passengers. After the bomb threat call, which turned out to be a hoax, the full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport for the SpiceJet aircraft in the evening, an airport source told media.

After the inquiry it was found that the threat was bogus, reported news agency citing a Delhi police officer. However, all the passengers were deplaned safely after which the officials carried out a security search of the aircraft.

Fake bomb threat calls have increased over the past few months. A month ago, Delhi police received a fake bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj. Later, a case was registered against a Najafgarh resident, Tejpal Solanki in the matter, reported news agency.

Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj at 12.20 Hrs. A case was registered under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki a resident of Najafgarh, said Delhi Police.

