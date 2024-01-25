G2's 2024 Winter Reports: Videomost Recognized As A High Performer In Group Video Meetings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VideoMost, corporate communications software provider, is thrilled to announce that in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report its product has successfully secured the High Performer spot in the Video Conferencing and VPaaS categories.G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually - including employees at all of the Fortune 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.The G2 Grid® is a widely respected industry benchmark that evaluates technology solutions based on user reviews, market presence, and overall customer satisfaction. Products are ranked in four categories: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche solutions.VideoMost is included in High Performing products on the Grid® that consistently receive high customer satisfaction scores, highlighting their ability to meet and exceed user expectations. VideoMost overall rating is 9.0, which is calculated based on multiple factors, such as ease of use, quality of support, ease of setup, etc. This acknowledgment is a result of real user feedback on various aspects of video conferencing and corporate communication software, collected through the G2 review process.“VideoMost has been recognized in the Video Conferencing Software industry for its outstanding results for the 13th consecutive quarter, and we are proud to share these results not only on a global level, but also in the India and Asia Pacific Reports for Winter 2024.”- said Alex Kravchenko, vice president VideoMost.“We constantly strive to improve our features and offer outstanding products for our customers. These honors and recognitions are a testament to our devotion and commitment.”VideoMost is like Zoom or Teams but self-hosted video conferencing and UC software that keeps all information (voice, video, text, files, screen sharing, chat messages, recordings etc.) secure inside your organization, not in the cloud. VideoMost is licensed in dozens of countries as an SDK.VideoMost is a powerful and secure enterprise-grade communication platform to enable people team work from any device / any network. The product is hosted, controlled, run and maintained by a service provider or enterprise customer. VideoMost offers digital independence to developing nations from the US big tech cloud communication services. This is an advantage for organizations that may have privacy concerns or have regulatory requirements around data protection.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually - including employees at all of the Fortune 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.###This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWireTM ( ) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed resultsTM.

