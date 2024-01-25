Will Bank Of Japan Raise Rates In First Half Of 2024?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japanese government bonds experienced a drop on Tuesday, driven by what many analysts are interpreting as hawkish comments from Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda.

The central bank's signals are prompting investors around the world to reconsider their strategies and adjust their expectations, with a prevailing view emerging that the BOJ might raise interest rates in the first half of 2024.

The governor remarked that the certainty of achieving the BOJ's price projections has been gradually increasing, suggesting a growing confidence in the economy's trajectory.

In response to Ueda's comments, Japanese government bonds experienced a notable drop, leading to an increase in yields on benchmark 10-year notes.

The yield climbed 10.5 basis points to 0.74%, reaching its highest level in more than a month.