The Hopelessness Of Biden's Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States and Saudi Arabia are pushing Israel to revive an old peace plan that would see Saudi Arabia and other Arab oil states recognize Israel in return for concrete moves toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other high-ranking American diplomats have in recent weeks visited Israel and Arab capitals to push the dormant initiative. Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, even pitched the proposal to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, held last week.

The diplomatic offensive highlights the urgency of US President Joe Biden and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, to end the Gaza war. Efforts to date, however, have failed by any and all measures.

Biden must make careful domestic political as well as geopolitical calculations. He is eager for obvious reasons to prevent the Gaza war from morphing into a regional conflagration. In that possible direction, Israel and Lebanon continue to exchange regular missile and drone attacks across their border.

In a novel entry, the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen has fired missiles and armed drones at international commercial ships in the Red Sea, the gateway to the Suez Canal, and the Mediterranean Sea. The attacks represent a challenge to America's status as a world power, including its self-declared role as protector of global trade routes.

It's all factoring into Biden's campaign for reelection this November, likely running against Donald Trump. If Biden keeps the Red Sea open and can also forge peace between Israel, the Saudis and other Arabs, he would portray as a decisive leader who gets things done, a contrast to his oversight of US involvement in the grinding and longer-than-expected war in Ukraine.

For bin Salman, a peace deal would open the way to fulfill two key foreign policy goals: One, to get US security guarantees against possible military threats from Iran; and two, to insulate himself from American criticism of his autocratic rule. Biden, in the wake of the 2018 killing of a Saudi dissident journalist in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, had called Riyadh's leaders“pariahs.”

If history is any guide, the peace plan faces an uphill journey despite the presumed benefits for its powerful sponsors. The plan recalls a similar Saudi-led proposal broached in 2002 and repeated in 2007 and 2017.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fist-bumps US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Al Salman Palace, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 15, 2022. Photo: Saudi Royal Court / Handout