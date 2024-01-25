Investing In The Future: Chen Zhi Scholarships Open For Talented Cambodian Students

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Under the leadership of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, and in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), the Chen Zhi Scholarship is designed to identify and nurture talented and deserving individuals.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2024 - Prince Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, is excited to open online applications for the third batch of the prestigious Chen Zhi Scholarship program. This initiative aims to assist 100 deserving, underprivileged students for the 2024 academic year.Under the leadership of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group , and in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), the Chen Zhi Scholarship is designed to identify and nurture talented and deserving individuals. Candidates must exhibit academic excellence, leadership qualities, and a commitment to Cambodia's socio-economic progress.The Chen Zhi Scholarship will comprehensively cover tuition fees, provide monthly stipends, offer self-development initiatives, furnish internship prospects, and facilitate part-time employment within the Prince Group.Eligible students should be Cambodian citizens who have completed the 2022/2023 BacII examination and are accepted in specified courses at designated universities. These include the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) in Information Technology Engineering, Computer Science, International Business Management, and Media and Communications; the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) in Civil Engineering; and the National University of Management (NUM) in Digital Economy and Hospitality.Applications can be submitted via the portal CZSBatch32024 from January 15th to February 15th, 2024.Shortlisted students will be invited to attend a final interview in early March 2024, and the announcement of the 100 successful scholars will be made in mid-March 2024.The Chen Zhi Scholarship, acclaimed for its significant contribution to social empowerment, has earned several prestigious awards. These include the Social Empowerment Category award at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) in 2022, the Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence at the 14th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards, the Silver Award for Best Community Program at the 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards in 2023 , as well as the Best Community Program in Cambodia at the World Business Outlook Awards .Within the period of seven years, the program commits $2 million USD to support 400 Cambodian university students.For further information or inquiries, please contact: +855 81 680 190 (Kheang Ouy Sing) or ... .Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup #ChenZhiScholarships

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods following the vision: 'Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia'.

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.2 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



