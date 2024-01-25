(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="UNICEF HK Thanks ARTOX GROUP for Its Support to Vulnerable Children Worldwide" data-link=" HK Thanks ARTOX GROUP for Its Support to Vulnerable Children Worldwide" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2024 - In a time where children are facing various challenges, Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF HK) is delighted to announce that ARTOX GROUP has joined us to address the critical needs of vulnerable children globally.

ARTOX GROUP, in collaboration with renowned artist Mr Doodle and Pearl Lam Galleries, has generously donated HK$780,000 to UNICEF HK, in support of UNICEF's programmes around the world. This contribution will enhance the rights and well-being of children in need, providing them with essential resources and protection.

In a world fraught with pressing issues such as the climate crisis and mental health challenges, UNICEF HK is grateful to see ARTOX GROUP, Mr Doodle, and Pearl Lam Galleries step forward to champion our mission, making a tangible difference in the lives of children. We would also like to thank Mr Doodle for his continued support to UNICEF, including previously raising funds for UNICEF's efforts in Ukraine through online sales of the artwork 'Doodle for Ukraine'. Such a heartfelt initiative has contributed over 100,000 to UNICEF's emergency efforts in helping children affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr. Keith Wong and Ms. Wilkie Wu, Co-founders of ARTOX GROUP, commented, 'ARTOX GROUP is a socially responsible arts and cultural organization that shares UNICEF's vision. We have been supporting charitable projects in various forms and cooperating with charitable organizations to promote contemporary art, including collaborating with well-known entertainers and fashion brands to continuously launch exhibitions themed around social issues, uniting more than 100 domestic institutions and artists to donate artworks worth one million, jointly creating Snow Angel Mickey with artists and creative individuals to raise money for children, and this time, donating to UNICEF HK.'

A cheque presentation for the donation was held on 12 December 2023, attended by Dr Barbara Lam, Council Member of UNICEF HK; Mr. Maurice Lee, Member of Advocacy Committee of UNICEF HK; and Ms. Wilkie WU and Mr. Keith WONG, Co-founders of ARTOX GROUP. Once again, UNICEF HK extends its gratitude to ARTOX GROUP, Mr Doodle, and Pearl Lam Galleries for their dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable children worldwide. Together, we are creating a brighter future for every child, no matter where they are.

Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF

Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF HK) was founded in 1986 and was established as an independent local non-government organization to raise funds through public donations, partnerships with companies, special events, etc. to support UNICEF's works. UNICEF HK also promotes and advocates for children's rights through organizing education and youth programmes in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF