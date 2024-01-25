Experienced The Exquisite Flavor Of European Canned Peaches In Ho Chi Minh City

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - An exclusive Product Presentation took place on Thursday, December 12, 2023, at 6:30 PM, at the Nightspot Ballroom on the 23rd floor of the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers (88 Dong Khoi St, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam). This event was a pivotal component of the EU-financed 'PEACH FLAVORS ASIA' campaign.

Esteemed participants from the Horeca sector, distributors, and journalists had the unique opportunity to savor the delectable flavor of fresh, superior-quality European canned peaches from Greece. These peaches were renowned for their natural sweetness and possessed a uniquely captivating aroma.

Adding to the culinary experience, the renowned Chef, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Hai Dang, shared invaluable insights into the health benefits of peaches, making the event not just a treat for the taste buds but also a feast for the mind.

The European-funded 'Peach Flavors Asia' campaign was dedicated to promoting high-quality European canned peaches produced under the strictest food safety standards. The primary objective was to introduce as many consumers as possible to these exceptional products, enhance product awareness, and offer them the opportunity to relish the exceptional taste of European excellence.

