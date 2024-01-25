The Chinese University Of Hong Kong (CUHK) Showcases Dynamic Student Experiences In Diverse Postgraduate Programmes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) takes pride in presenting its wide range of world-class postgraduate programmes across various disciplines, including Arts, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Science and Social Science. With a steadfast commitment to academic excellence, a supportive faculty, and a multicultural environment, CUHK provides students with a dynamic learning experience that prepares them for successful careers in their chosen fields.







CUHK: A Hub of Prestigious Postgraduate Programmes

CUHK is renowned for its comprehensive range of taught postgraduate programmes ranging from doctoral and master's degrees to PG diplomas and certificates, to cater to a diverse range of interests and aspirations. These programmes are meticulously designed to equip students with a solid foundation of knowledge, practical skills, and critical thinking abilities, empowering them to excel in their future careers.

Supportive Faculty and Advanced Learning Resources

CUHK celebrates a dedicated and experienced faculty committed to providing a supportive and engaging learning environment. Faculty members bring a wealth of international exposure and expertise, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education and guidance throughout their academic journey. Additionally, CUHK provides advanced learning resources and state-of-the-art facilities including libraries, the Independent Learning Centre and research support offices, enabling students to explore their academic pursuits to the fullest extent.

Shining Examples of Excellence in Our Elite Programmes

CUHK takes great pride in its diverse and dedicated student body. There are two examples thriving in the esteemed postgraduate programmes:

Berrin Birsen OENGUEN , a Master's graduate of Accountancy from Germany, credits the CUHK's Master of Accountancy programme for not only equipping her with the necessary technical skills to advance in her career, but also for introducing her to a wide network of fellow students, academics, and professionals. Berrin enthusiastically states, 'Whether your interests lie in working at the Big Four, in technology, or in finance, this programme is the ideal option for you.'

Carlie CHAN , a local MA student in Professional Educational Psychology, expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the transformative experience she has had as an educational psychologist at CUHK. She recognizes the incredible teaching staff in the Department of Educational Psychology and the experienced fieldwork supervisors who have guided her in bringing advanced theories and knowledge into practice to best cater to the needs of the clients. Carlie affirms, 'They have not only shaped me into a better professional but also a better person.'

Advance your Career with a Globally Recognised Master's Degree at CUHK

CUHK extends an invitation to prospective students from around the world to join its taught postgraduate programmes and embark on a transformative educational journey. For more information about CUHK's taught postgraduate programmes, admissions process, and scholarship opportunities, please visit the CUHK Graduate School's official website at

About CUHK:

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a leading higher education institution dedicated to nurturing and empowering students to become responsible and compassionate global citizens. With a rich heritage and a forward-looking vision, CUHK strives to blend tradition with innovation, fostering academic excellence, research breakthroughs, and societal impact.



The Chinese University of Hong Kong