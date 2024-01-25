DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific Earns Top Employer Status For The Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Eight countries across the region have been certified as Top Employer

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, has been certified as Top Employer in Asia Pacific for the fifth year in a row. Eight countries in Asia Pacific, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, have been certified Top Employer this year. Pakistan joins this prestigious list for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the team.'This accolade affirms our commitment at DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific to nurturing a culture that empowers our employees to thrive. Achieving Top Employer for the fifth time in a row is no coincidence. This reflects the consistent, dedicated efforts of our talented and passionate employees coming together to create a workplace they enjoy being a part of. I am immensely proud of the team and look forward to strengthening our community in the coming year,' said Niki Frank, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.The Top Employers Institute recognizes excellence in people practices, allowing organizations to assess and continuously improve their workplace environment. Participating companies are validated through a Human Resources Best Practices Survey, constituting six key aspects: Steer, Shape, Develop, Engage, Attract, and Unite.At DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, these key aspects are represented through the numerous HR initiatives introduced to cultivate a caring and enabling work environment for employees. For instance, workplace practices and policies are designed and constantly updated to create a more progressive and adaptable work environment. As one of the first organizations to fully embrace flexible work arrangements during the pandemic, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific continues to prioritize these policies, in response to the clear preferences of its employees.'Our people-first approach has always been the core of our HR initiatives at DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. In 2023, we focused on upskilling programs and community service opportunities for our employees and successfully implemented flexible work arrangements across Asia. The Top Employer award is a testament that our HR initiatives are successful,' added Celine Quek, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. 'A huge thank you to our employees for their continuous support in our HR initiatives and activities. We will strive to continually improve our people practices and create the ideal workplace for all employees at DHL Global Forwarding in Asia Pacific.'DHL Global Forwarding received the Top Employer certification in 48 countries worldwide this year. The organization has been recognized as Top Employer Global 2024, Top Employer Asia Pacific 2024, Top Employer America 2024, Top Employer Africa 2024, Top Employer Europe 2024, and Top Employer Middle East 2024.Hashtag: #DHL

