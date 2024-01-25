Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition Unveils Its Revitalize90 Course For Optimal Health

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
Orlando, Florida Jan 24, 2024 (Issuewire )
This comprehensive 8-module, self-guided program is designed to empower individuals across the country to take charge of their well-being through a root-cause-centered approach.
At Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition, we specialize in uncovering the underlying causes of chronic symptoms by utilizing a lab-guided approach. Our focus areas include hormones, immune health, digestion, detoxification, and more. "revitalize90 " is the latest addition to our commitment to providing accessible and effective solutions for achieving optimal health.
Key Features of "revitalize90" Include:
6 hours of engaging lectures led by Kurt Stradtman, FDNP, AADP, and founder of Nourish Integrative Health. Digital guide downloads to support your journey through the foundations of functional health. A personalized healing protocol tailored to address individual health needs. Bonus module on manifesting the future of your dreams, enhancing both mind and body wellness.
Exclusive Benefits for "revitalize90" Enrollees:
Access to Nourish Integrative Health's signature lab testing panel, examining over 150 key biomarkers. Use the results to discuss your health with your doctor and establish a solid foundation for your well-being. Special discounts on our supplement bundle crafted exclusively for "Revitalize90" participants.
While the comprehensive value of the course, including lectures, guides, protocols, lab testing, and supplements, exceeds $1,900, Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition is making "revitalize90" available at an unprecedented price of only $39 .
As a bonus, Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition is thrilled to introduce its newest wellness affiliate, ARMRA Colostrum . Everyone can enjoy savings on their first bundle using the exclusive code: SFW - Click Here to Learn More.
Unlock the path to optimal health with "Revitalize90" and embark on a transformative journey guided by industry expert Kurt Stradtman. Don't miss this opportunity to revitalize your health in time for the new year.
To enroll and for more information - and get a 2-minute lecture sample , visit the revitalize90 website: Click Here . ( )
For media inquiries, please contact us at ...
