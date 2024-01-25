Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition Unveils Its Revitalize90 Course For Optimal Health

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

This comprehensive 8-module, self-guided program is designed to empower individuals across the country to take charge of their well-being through a root-cause-centered approach.

At Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition, we specialize in uncovering the underlying causes of chronic symptoms by utilizing a lab-guided approach. Our focus areas include hormones, immune health, digestion, detoxification, and more. "revitalize90 " is the latest addition to our commitment to providing accessible and effective solutions for achieving optimal health.

Key Features of "revitalize90" Include:



6 hours of engaging lectures led by Kurt Stradtman, FDNP, AADP, and founder of Nourish Integrative Health.

Digital guide downloads to support your journey through the foundations of functional health.

A personalized healing protocol tailored to address individual health needs. Bonus module on manifesting the future of your dreams, enhancing both mind and body wellness.

Exclusive Benefits for "revitalize90" Enrollees:



Access to Nourish Integrative Health's signature lab testing panel, examining over 150 key biomarkers. Use the results to discuss your health with your doctor and establish a solid foundation for your well-being. Special discounts on our supplement bundle crafted exclusively for "Revitalize90" participants.

While the comprehensive value of the course, including lectures, guides, protocols, lab testing, and supplements, exceeds $1,900, Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition is making "revitalize90" available at an unprecedented price of only $39 .

As a bonus, Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition is thrilled to introduce its newest wellness affiliate, ARMRA Colostrum .

Unlock the path to optimal health with "Revitalize90" and embark on a transformative journey guided by industry expert Kurt Stradtman. Don't miss this opportunity to revitalize your health in time for the new year.

To enroll and for more information, visit the revitalize90 website.

