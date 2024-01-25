Youth Climate Defender Of Azerbaijan Is Appointed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Hasanova has been appointed COP29 Youth Climate Advocate
for Azerbaijan. Leyla Hasanova is currently working as Head of the
Secretariat of the Youth Organisation of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.
She received her bachelor's degree from ADA University,
specialising in international studies. Later, she received a
Master's degree in Public Administration and participated in an
academic exchange programme on politics and international relations
at Kadir Has University in Turkiye.
During her studies, L. Hasanova directed research and conducted
analyses on a number of topics such as climate change, sustainable
development, renewable energy, youth and gender issues, and climate
resilience.
She has also successfully completed courses at the UN System
Staff College and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. During
her studies, Leyla Hasanova participated in courses such as
"Intelligent Leadership - Synergy of Disaster Risk Reduction and
Climate Change Adaptation", "Youth, Peace and Security" and
"Digital4 Sustainability Learning Path".
Leyla Hasanova previously held the position of Programme
Coordinator at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, where
she was responsible for managing training programmes for corporate
and government leaders.
The fight against climate change is one of the main areas
described by the universal text "Sustainable Development Goals"
(DIM), which was unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Member
States in 2015.
The 21st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris saw the
approval of the global manifesto "Agenda 2030," which includes the
idea of "Leaving no one behind." Therefore, the Paris Climate
Agreement was signed at this session. Azerbaijan signed it on April
22, 2016, and the Milli Majlis approved it in October of the same
year.
Azerbaijan continues to work actively and successfully to
localise global concerns. The Republic of Azerbaijan named 2024 the
"Green World Solidarity Year" in order to build international
solidarity in the global fight against climate change. This implies
that, in addition to the work done thus far, the government
accurately defines the work to be done and will continue to carry
out careful coordination of aspects aimed at the future even better
well-being of the Azerbaijani people.
Recall“Our international prestige is growing by the day. In
December, all countries of the world unanimously voted to hold the
world's largest international conference in Azerbaijan – COP29 will
be held in Azerbaijan next year. This is a sign of tremendous
respect and reverence from the international community, but also a
high assessment of our transition to green energy,” President Ilham
Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.
Saying that the green energy transition is Azerbaijan's
priority, the head of state noted:“Based on the agreements and
memorandums of understanding signed, 10,000 megawatts of renewable
energy will be created in Azerbaijan in the next few years and
Azerbaijan will become one of the world leaders in this field. Of
course, the fact that COP29, an international conference on climate
change will be held in Azerbaijan is further evidence of our
successes in this field.”
