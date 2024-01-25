Enemy Drones Damage Apartment Building, Warehouses In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An apartment block was damaged and warehouses burned down in Odesa following an enemy drone attack on the city's Khadzhybeiskyi district late on January 24.

The Odesa City Council said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, in turn, reported that one person injured in the attack had been taken to the city hospital with burns. One more victim received medical assistance on the spot and refused to be hospitalized.

"In the morning, utility services will work at the scene. The operational headquarters will record property damage," the city council added.

Late on January 24, Russian drones attacked Odesa, damaging civilian residential infrastructure.