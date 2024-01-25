Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down 11 Out Of 14 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 24-25, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 11 out of 14 Shahed strike drones launched by Russian forces from the southern direction.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into January 25, 2024, the enemy launched 14 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea), as well as four S-300 air defense missiles from the Belgorod region (Russia) in the direction of Kharkiv and one from the occupied Donetsk region," the post said.

The 11 drones were destroyed in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

"Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack," the military added.

Photo: Rubizh Brigade