War Update: 58 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

The Russian army has launched 6 missile strikes, 97 air strikes and 121 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, with 58 combat engagements recorded across the front in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Air strikes were carried out in Zemlianyi Yar, Zybyne, Krasne Pershe, Tabaivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Semenivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in the Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka and Novoberyslav in the Kherson region.

More than 100 towns and villages in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Terny and east of Dibrova in the Donetsk region and five attacks near Makiivka and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces seven enemy attacks near Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Avdiivka and eight attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

On the Marinka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the occupiers near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where nine attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarske axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks south of Zolota Nyva and east of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack outside Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out seven unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck six areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment, whereas Ukrainian rocket forces hit one area where enemy troops were stationed.