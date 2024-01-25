First Song Of Feature Film 'Godaan' Wraps Up, Jointly Produced By Sandeep Marwah & Vinod K. Choudhary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai: In a momentous occasion at Soundideaz Studio, Andheri (West), Mumbai, the recording of the inaugural song for the much-anticipated feature film 'Godaan' has been successfully completed. The film is presented by the esteemed Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Cow Research Centre, with eminent producers Sandeep Marwah and Vinod K. Choudhary leading the creative charge.



The recording session commenced with the auspicious breaking of the coconut and worship of Lord Shri Ganesha by Dr. Satish, the provincial director of Mumbai Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The event witnessed the online presence of key figures, including Jayanand Kumar (National Executive Member Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Bala Saheb Chaudhary Karwa (Area Sangh Director, West Uttar Pradesh), Mahesh Gupta (President, Kamdhenu Gau Research Center, Mathura), Harishankar (Kamdhenu Research Center, Mathura), Mahendra Ji Bhai Saheb (Area Pracharak, West), along with workers and officials from Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand and various union committees, connected via Zoom to witness the historic recording.



Adding an extra layer of celebration, the production team marked the birthday of the illustrious producer, Sandeep Marwah, by cutting a cake within the recording studio. Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan, along with a dynamic chorus, lent their voices to the soul-stirring song titled ï¿1⁄2Jai Gau Jai Gopalaï¿1⁄2,ï¿1⁄2 penned by the prolific lyricist Sameer.



Based on the timeless narrative from the legendary writer Munshi Premchand, ï¿1⁄2Godaanï¿1⁄2 is helmed by the acclaimed Indian film director Ashok Tyagi. The film boasts a stellar team, including cinematographer Binod Pradhan, action director Babbu Khanna, sound maestro Anoop Dev, and music composer Riju Roy.



This collaboration between Sandeep Marwah, Vinod K. Choudhary, and the Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Cow Research Centre promises to deliver a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with the cultural and literary richness of Munshi Premchandï¿1⁄2s iconic work.



