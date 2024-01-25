National Chief Commissioner Of Hindustan Scouts & Guides, Anil Pratham, Explores Collaborative Opportunities At The World Peace Foundation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a strategic move towards fostering a culture of Scouts and Guides in India, Anil Pratham, the National Chief Commissioner of Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association, paid a visit to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts.



During the meeting, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a longstanding advocate of Scouts and Guides initiatives, offered a range of voluntary services and innovative ideas to Anil Pratham. The discussions aimed at propelling the organization to new heights both nationally and internationally, showcasing Marwahï¿1⁄2s commitment to the Scouts and Guides movement.



Anil Pratham, an IPS officer of the 1989 batch and former Director General Police (Gujrat Cadre), engaged in fruitful conversations with Dr. Sandeep Marwah. They deliberated on upcoming events and initiatives to enhance the impact and reach of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association.



Expressing his gratitude for the support and ideas presented by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Anil Pratham extended an invitation to the esteemed Chancellor to become an integral part of the Association, recognizing his valuable contribution to the Scouts and Guides movement.



Radio Noida 107.4 FM, a venture of Marwah Studios, captured the essence of Anil Prathamï¿1⁄2s visit for national broadcast, further amplifying the collaboration and engagement between the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association and the World Peace Development and Research Foundation.



This collaboration marks a significant step in aligning the forces of education, peace, and community service, showcasing a shared commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering values that contribute to a harmonious society.



