Captivating Performances Steal The Show On Day 3 Of Bharatmuni Rang Utsav

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 24, 2024: Sahitya Kala Parishad, the esteemed Art, and Cultural Wing of the Delhi Government, 'The Bharatmuni Rang Utsav' continues its enchanting journey, having successfully mesmerised audiences over the first two days with a diverse array of performances.



On the third day, the spotlight was on 'Ek Cup Chai,' a gripping one-woman play adapted from Dr. Kiran Singh's original story and dramatised by the eminent Rajesh Tiwari. The play unfolds as a poignant exploration of the multifaceted struggles faced by women, intricately weaving disparate storylines and portraying the journey of women entangled in circumstances leading to incarceration. As the lone performer takes the stage, audiences are immersed in the diverse challenges women grapple with, shedding light on societal pressures and injustices. 'Ek Cup Chai' serves as a powerful commentary on the universal struggles women endure, emphasising the metaphorical imprisonment they may experience daily. Rajesh Tiwari, an acclaimed theatre director and playwright with over 25 years of experience, brings his expertise to this compelling production, promising an evening of thought-provoking theatre.



The day continued with 'Dhoop Ka Ek Tukda,' authored by Nirmal Verma and directed by the talented Pooja Dhiyani. A theatre practitioner with a thriving 13-year journey, Pooja Dhyani, a distinguished graduate of Bhartendu Natya Academy, presents an intriguing story of a woman navigating the complexities of life, offering a unique perspective on relationships and self-discovery. In 'Dhoop ka ek tukda,' a woman, sensing an emotional void with her husband, relocates to another part of the city. The plot unfolds through her engaging conversation with an old man in the park, revealing the highs and lows of her life. Despite the old man's reluctance, the cheerful female protagonist, with no regrets, shares her past openly.



The artistic journey further unfolds with 'Baarish,' written by Saadat Hasan Manto and directed by Vijay Shrivastava. BAARISH' encapsulates the spirit of 1950s India, vividly portraying its fashion and lifestyle. The plot immerses readers in the profound emotions of Tanveer, a 22-year-old man, as he encounters love at first sight with Parveen. The narrative unravels the hurdles imposed by societal constraints on love and relationships, encompassing factors like background, caste system, age, and status. Saadat Hasan Manto's storytelling defies prevailing societal norms, addressing fanaticism head-on and, in the process, reshaping perspectives on love. Vijay Shrivastava, acclaimed actor and director, immersed in theatre from a young age, collaborated with eminent directors, showcasing versatility onstage. In addition to dedicating 11 years to the National School of Drama (NSD) Theatre Extension program, Shrivastava has helmed numerous theatrical productions. The evening concluded on a powerful note with 'Jebkatra,' scripted by Saadat Hasan Manto and directed by Javed Sameer (Sameeruddin), highlighting the transformative journey of a pickpocket. In the play, Kashi, a pickpocket, steals a bag from Bimla containing letters revealing her distress. Ashamed, Kashi seeks her out, apologises, and dissuades her from suicide, promising a better life. In return, she endeavours to instill human values, but Kashi, a kleptomaniac, struggles to change. An emotional twist unfolds when, attempting goodness, Kashi sacrifices his fingers, evoking a surge of emotions.



Bharatmuni Rang Utsav continues to captivate audiences, providing a platform for seasoned artists and emerging talents to showcase their craft. The festival, running until January 25, 2024, at the LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, promises more engaging performances and thought-provoking narratives, reinforcing its commitment to celebrating the highly talented artists of Indian theatre.

Company :-Crux Public Relations

User :- Vini Aggarwal

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-9818240346