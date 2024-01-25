Kuwait Deputy FM Hails Strategic Partnership With UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Sabah hailed the strategic partnership, cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the United Nations.

The Ambassador expressed this in a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on sidelines of UN Security Council's open debate on the Middle East and Palestine.

Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's support to UN efforts, asserting its commitment to the stipulations in its charter.

The two sides also discussed latest developments on regional and international fronts. (end)

