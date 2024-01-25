(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ERDC Launches National R&D Leadership Program empowering Local Talent to Drive UAE R&D Ecosystem

. The program is a strategic initiative designed to cultivate local talent and foster a more robust R&D ecosystem in the UAE.

. HE Sara Al Amiri – 'This program is carefully designed to provide our aspiring local talents with the practical experience and knowledge necessary to expand the impact of R&D endeavors.'

Dubai-UAE. 23 January 2024: The Emirates Research & Development Council (ERDC) has launched the National R&D Leadership Program, marking a significant milestone in the UAE's pursuit of an innovation- and knowledge-based economy.

Overseen by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology's General Secretariat team, the program has been launched in collaboration with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). It reflects the nation's commitment to implementing the leadership's strategic vision and cultivating capabilities as part of the national R&D agenda.

The program is unique and first-of-a-kind in the region, aiming to cultivate leaders in innovation by focusing on best practices in R&D management. It will enable the participants to adopt and promote excellence in R&D and innovation management in line with national R&D priorities, aiming to strengthening the UAE's position as a hub for innovation.



Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology said:“The UAE is building a knowledge-based economy driven by an advanced innovation and R&D ecosystem. Investing in national capabilities to drive large-scale R&D programs is vital to achieving national objectives and furthering the UAE's position as a global hub for technological advancement. This program is instrumental in equipping exceptional local talent with hands-on experience to enhance the impact of a diverse range of R&D projects and foster innovation across the nation.”

'Addressing the global tech talent gap is crucial in an era shaped by advanced technologies', said His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ' Empowering local talent and leaders with cutting-edge expertise ensures the UAE's preparedness for rapid growth, establishing it as a key player on the global innovation stage.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and Member of the Emirates Research and Development Council, said:“At Dubai Health, we aim to impact lives and advance health for humanity, by fostering a mindset of innovation and unity. We are honored to contribute to the UAE's vision of a knowledge-based economy, driven by an advanced ecosystem of innovation and research and development. As Dubai's first integrated academic health system, we believe that through the integration of our four missions – care, learning, discovery, and giving, we are instilling a transformative mindset and uniting in support of national capacity development and patient centric excellence. Together, we advance health and knowledge, shaping a brighter future for all.' The program is tailored to meet the specific needs of the UAE's R&D ecosystem and comprises carefully selected modules that encompass the entirety of the R&D journey. As part of the program's curriculum, participants will learn what it takes to strategize, plan, manage, and commercialize R&D projects, participating in practical experiences to foster R&D collaboration, efficiency, and streamlined R&D governance, aiming to build consistency across stakeholders in R&D.

Modules cover the entire R&D journey, beginning with the principles of R&D and innovation management, managing R&D units, developing R&D strategy, operating R&D funds and grand challenges. Participants then explore technology transfer and managing IP strategy, before learning about R&D evaluation and measuring R&D outcomes. In addition, participants will learn essential R&D management and softs skills such as managing R&D funds, reporting R&D data, and communicating R&D results.



The National R&D Leadership Program brings together 22 carefully selected UAE nationals based on their roles in R&D management across 20 entities from the public, private and academic sectors. This assembly, representing a broad spectrum of R&D stakeholders in the UAE, seeks to foster a collaborative environment that encourages synergies among government officials, leaders from the private sector, and academia.

The leadership program will be delivered by New York University Abu Dhabi and the University of Manchester. The two institutions will bring their unique strengths and capabilities to the program. NYU Abu Dhabi brings its hands-on experiences in designing innovation management and soft skills, while the University of Manchester is a center of excellence for combining international expertise in developing science, technology, and innovation policies and R&D management programs. The learning journey will span seven months and will incorporate a variety of learning methodologies to ensure that participants can apply the knowledge and skills gained. Participants will not only acquire technical expertise in the domains of R&D and innovation management but will also actively participate in group assignments, engage in site-visits, exchange experiences with senior executives in R&D management, delve into real-case studies, attend mentorship sessions, and partake in various interactive activities.



