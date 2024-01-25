(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) It's all about Tandoor, Tawa, and Taste at Zafran indian Kitchen this Season







From innovative use of heirloom, indigenous ingredients to spicy condiments and delicious non-alcoholic cocktails, you'll find all these 2024 food trends explored at Zafran Indian Kitchen this season.



The popular homegrown brand is now open at Dubai Hills Mall and presents a reimagined Indian dining experience that marries tradition and innovation.

Head over to try Zafran's unique and mouthwatering limited-edition Tawa menu which includes some delightful crave-worthy dishes. Indulge in tempting options such as Delhi Tawa Murgh Chatpata, Tawa-Seared Barbeque Drummetes, Jhinga Biryani, and Chettinad Tawa Prawns – a south Indian delicacy marinated with the chef's special Chettinad masala, crafted from a blend of 17 spices. The Chicken Tikka Biryani features chicken cooked with 10 spices, tangy onion-tomato jus, and layers of the chef's aromatic basmati rice and ghee rice. Additionally, savour the Rampuri Royal Lamb Shanks, tender, juicy, and flavourful meat slow cooked for 4 hours and infused with aromatic spices such as saffron, cinnamon, cloves and much more.

Pair your meal with Zafran's signature drinks like Lemon-Mint, Passion-fruit Mojito and Kashmir Dew, now served in perfect pitchers designed for sharing with your fellow diners.

Zafran's new look and feel seamlessly blends warm pastel colours, trendy artwork, and inviting dcor to create a setting that is as lively as the flavours on the plate. With cosy seating, ambient lighting and music, and the option to dine al fresco, the restaurant now open on the ground floor of Dubai Hills Mall draws you in with its charming appeal making you want to unwind and dine in its comfort.

