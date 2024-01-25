Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecast 2030: Shaping The Future Of Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyperscale Data Center Market Size

An increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drives the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent report titled "Hyperscale Data Center Market " by Allied Market Research, the market value for hyperscale data centers was $59.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $585.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Hyperscale data centers play a crucial role in providing businesses with enhanced data storage capacity and advanced servers featuring faster processing capabilities. Businesses are increasingly opting for colocation data centers that prioritize energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. To mitigate environmental impact, companies are actively developing innovative data centers, presenting significant growth opportunities for the global hyperscale data center market in the forthcoming years. Key drivers fueling market growth include the rising demand for cloud services in modern enterprises and the positive influence of increased internet penetration.

Request Sample Report at:

Demand for hyperscale data center systems has been increasing since the past few years and is expected to continue this trend in the coming years, owing to increase in market competitiveness and rise in demand for cloud-based applications, which are supporting the development of hyperscale data centers that provide dynamically scalable cloud infrastructure to business enterprises at a lower cost. Moreover, increasing automation and IoT trends are further enabling the need for hyperscale data centers. In addition, growing digital and internet penetration in many regions globally are promising new opportunities for the growth of the hyperscale data center market in the coming years.

Despite the promising prospects, challenges such as the requirement for a skilled workforce for the maintenance of hyperscale data centers are anticipated to restrain market growth. Conversely, the surge in cloud applications is poised to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the hyperscale data center market throughout the forecast period.

Increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market. In addition, need to improve the network operational efficiency positively affects the growth of the hyperscale data center market. On the contrary, high implementation costs of hyperscale data center solutions impede the market growth. However, increase in cloud dependence and industry 4.0 trends, are likely to provide lucrative prospects for hyperscale data center market expansion in the coming years.

For Report Customization:

Based on end user, the IT and Telecom segment dominated the overall hyperscale data center market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed as the enterprise adapts to a changed IT landscape in the rise of the digital economy. This trend will continue in 2021, as the world slowly defines the contours of the“next normal” in its battle with COVID-19. It is an enormous challenge, and an enormous opportunity, and digital infrastructure will be central to this transition.

However, the energy and utilities segment is expected to witness highest growth as various industries from different domains have been trying to build system infrastructures that are more dynamic, agile, and cost-efficient are anticipated to grow in the coming years, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

Based on components, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on user type, the cloud providers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global hyperscale data center industry, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the enterprises segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

Geographically, North America held sway over the hyperscale data center market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its leading position due to its advanced digital infrastructure and robust demand for cloud solutions. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the ongoing rapid digital transformation trends in the region, creating a favorable environment for the expansion of the hyperscale data center industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global hyperscale data center market size. The surge in remote work and online education during the pandemic increased the reliance on digital and cloud services, thereby supporting the growth of the hyperscale data center market. Key players capitalized on these trends to enhance their market share, exemplified by Microsoft Corporation reporting a nearly 60% growth in its cloud segment, Microsoft Azure, in the early phases of the pandemic.

Leading players of the global hyperscale data center market discussed in the research include Nlyte Software, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Cavium, Inc., Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Ericsson, International Business Machines Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Data Center Security Market

2. Green Data Center Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn