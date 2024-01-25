Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal To Make Debut On ‘Shark Tank India 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the entrepreneurial reality show 'Shark Tank India' season 3, will mark the debut of Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts.

As a visionary, who significantly transformed the landscape of news consumption, Azhar's passion aligns with the goals of 'Shark Thank India 3', aiming to bring localised solutions to problems that meet the global standards.

Expressing his perspective on this, Azhar said: "I want to tell the youth of India that where you come from and whether you have a degree does not matter. What matters is whether you have hunger, discipline, and focus."

Inshorts is a news application that provides news in crisp 60 words summary for the users.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, the audience have witnessed BOAT CMO Aman Gupta striking a Rs 60 lakh deal with the Delhi-based bakery 'The Cinnamon Kitchen' on 'Shark Tank India 3'.

The other sharks in this season are -- Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

'Shark Tank India 3' streams on Sony LIV.

--IANS

sp/prw