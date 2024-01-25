Iran Accuses Israel of Using “Blind Terrorism” to Cover up Its Military Failures in Gaza

(MENAFN- Independent Media Institute) Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian accused Israel of using “mindless terrorism” to cover up its losses in its war on Gaza. Amir-Abdollahian’s statement on Sunday, January 21, came after five members of its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in an Israeli air strike in Damascus a day before.

Amir-Abdollahian declared, “Although the Zionist enemy has destroyed Gaza on a large scale and martyred tens of thousands of people, it has not achieved any of its goals, so it is trying to make up for its defeat by resorting to blind terrorism.”

IRGC said in a statement on January 20 that at least five of its “military advisors” were killed when an Israeli air raid hit a building in Damascus’s Mezzeh neighborhood.

IRGC and Iranian officials stated that they reserve their right to respond to the terrorist attack.

Israeli attacks inside several countries in the region have heightened concerns about a regional escalation of the war in Gaza.

Identifying Israel as the primary reason for regional insecurity and terrorism, Abdollahian claimed that “the activities of Iran’s military advisors to fight terrorism and ensure the security of the region will continue with strength” despite the killings on January 20.

On January 20 itself, an Israeli drone strike killed a senior Hezbollah member in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. Over 140 Lebanese, including some Hezbollah fighters, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. At least eight IRGC officials have been killed in Israeli attacks inside Syria in the same period.





MENAFN25012024006056013194ID1107765692