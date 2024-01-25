Thin Clouds Tickle Hope Of Snowfall In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Night temperature remained notches below the freezing point in Kashmir on Thursday as a thin layer of cloud gathered tickling hope of some snowfall during the coming days.

Srinagar had minus 3.6, Gulmarg minus 4.5 and Pahalgam minus 6.3 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh had minus 14.4 and Kargil minus 10.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 4.1, Katra 5.4, Batote 2.1, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Unless it snows sufficiently during the remaining period of the Chillai Kalan, Kashmir is in for one of its worst dry summers in the coming months.

--IANS

