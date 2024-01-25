Elephant Found Dead In Ditch In UP Forest

(MENAFN- IANS) Bijnor, Jan 25 (IANS) The carcass of a 10-year-old male tusker was found in a ditch in the Sahuwala forest range in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.
The body was found on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the Kurali beat area of Sahuwala.
According to range officer Rajendra Prasad Dhyani, "Prima facie, it seems the male elephant might have died after falling in a ditch of water.
"A post-mortem is being carried out to ascertain the cause of death. We have informed higher authorities about the matter and a probe is underway.”
