Global Risk Appetite Pauses Crypto Sell-Off

Market picture

Bitcoin reversed to the upside on Tuesday afternoon. The price drop to $38 attracted buyers on the background of another update of all-time highs by leading US indices, which supported risk appetite.

In early trading on Wednesday, Bitcoin's price is testing the $40K level. This is an attempt to break the downtrend by climbing above the previous day's highs. Now, it seems that the sellers in Bitcoin have not yet exhausted their potential, and we should be ready for a new momentum of

decline

to $37.

Some downside room remains in Ethereum also. It has rolled back to the lower boundary of the December consolidation, but from current levels, there is still potential for a correction to $2000, where the rally started at the end of November.