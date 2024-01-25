Global Risk Appetite Pauses Crypto Sell-Off

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Bitcoin reversed to the upside on Tuesday afternoon. The price drop to $38 attracted buyers on the background of another update of all-time highs by leading US indices, which supported risk appetite.
MENAFN25012024000156011031ID1107765671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.