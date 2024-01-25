EUR/USD Signal Today - 24/01: Bullish“V” At $1.0822 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 22nd

January

January was not triggered as there was insufficiently bullish price action when the support level at $1.0888 was first reached that day's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0876, $1.0914, or $1.0932.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0848, $1.0822, or $1.0815.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

In my previous analysis ofthe EUR/USD currency pairtwo days ago, I wrote that the price would probably not move much today, giving little trading opportunities except perhaps for scalpers.

The only larger opportunity I saw which might set up could be if the price gets established later above the resistance level at $1.0932 as it would then have room to rise to the $1.1000 area. This was a good and accurate call – the break above $1.0932 did not set up.

The technical picture is now a little more bearish, as we have seen abreakdownbelow the former supportive area at $1.0900, and the price is still trading below that round number.

However, we also have a bullish development – the sharp“V” seen in the price chart below from the support level at $1.0822 shows there has been strong buying, and we are seeing short-term bullish momentum.

At the time of writing, bulls are knocking on the resistance level at $1.0876 and this looks likely to be the level which will determine what will happen today. Therefore, I will take a long trade if we get two consecutive hourly closes above it before the end of today's London session, although I would not expect this to be a very profitable trade.

Regarding the EUR there will be a release of French Manufacturing & Services PMI data at 8:15am London time followed by German data 15 minutes later. Concerning the USD, there will be releases of Flash Services & Manufacturing PMI data at 2:45pm.

