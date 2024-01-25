(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); More Beaches in Costa Rica Are Accessible to People With Disabilities Thanks to Plastic Recycled Covers Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle Swimmer Génesis Bolandi, A Tico Swimmer Who Breaks Records￼ Culture & Lifestyle Importance of Nietzsche`s Philosophy in Your Life Culture & Lifestyle How Ticos Can Achieve Positive Changes in the New Year Culture & Lifestyle Christmas Celebrations in Southeast Asia: Embracing Diversity and Tradition Culture & Lifestyle Costa Ricans Enjoyment of Music is Diverse and Intense! More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search Local News Updated: January 24, 2024 More Beaches in Costa Rica Are Accessible to People With Disabilities Thanks to Plastic Recycled Covers
Manzanillo Beach has 33 meters of retractable walkways that were built with 100% recycled plastic wood from collected caps
By TCRN STAFF January 24, 202460 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEnvironment TCRN STAFF - January 24, 2024Is Costa Rica really environmentally conscious? Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - January 24, 2024The Historical Relations Between Nicaragua and Costa Rica Health TCRN STAFF - January 24, 2024Why It is Important to Teach Our Kids First Aids TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!
Manzanillo, in the Southern Caribbean, days ago became the last accessible beach for people with disabilities, reduced mobility and older adults. This is thanks to the efforts of Grupo Monge in collaboration with the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Donatapa social-environmental responsibility project.
Now, this beautiful beach has 33 meters of retractable walkways that were built with 100% recycled plastic wood from tapas collected in Monge stores throughout the country.
The Manzanillo Comprehensive Development Association will assume the administration of the accessible beach, which will operate from Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other beaches:
Just like Manzanillo, they are also accessible beaches:
Espadilla in Manuel Antonio (2021)
Puntarenas (2022, in two different points).
The plan is to achieve three more accessible beaches in the Pacific so far in 2024.
In the last three years, more than nine tons of plastic lids have been collected, which has allowed the installation of 165 meters of walkways and three amphibious chairs to materialize. A dual purpose
“Monge's Green Good Actions have a dual purpose: on the one hand, to reduce environmental pollution and, on the other, to generate a social impact, both on the people who benefit from the devices and on local businesses that benefit from inclusive tourism.
“Seeing the expression of an older adult or a person with a disability when entering the sea for the first time or after many years without doing so is something that is priceless.
“That is why we urge people, businesses and organizations to continue bringing their plastic lids to any of the 180 Monge stores throughout the country,” said Carlos Fernández, director of the Monge Good Actions program. Facts about the walkways and amphibious chairs:
The walkways are modular in nature and allow any surface to be covered.
Each implement has high resistance and long service life.
Each cloth weighs 74 kilos and is 1.5 x 3 meters for a total of 11 that make up 33 meters.
The amphibious chair supports a capacity of up to 90 kg.
In addition, it comes with stainless steel screws, special tarps for brackish waters, does not absorb moisture, weighs 26 kilos and is also made of recycled plastic .
It is a national design created by the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network.
To build this walkway and the amphibious chair, 1,000 kilos of plastic covers were needed and the process cost $6,300.
-
>RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
- Advertisement - Source Sergio Arc ViaWilmer Useche
MENAFN25012024000216011060ID1107765646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.