Updated: January 24, 2024 The Historical Relations Between Nicaragua and Costa Rica

Two countries united through time

By TCRN STAFF January 24, 2024

The historical relations between Nicaragua and Costa Rica have been marked by a complex mixture of cooperation, disputes, and occasional conflicts. This Central American region has a shared history of colonization, independence struggles , territorial disputes, and political rivalries, which have influenced the relations between these two nations.





Since colonial times

During the colonial period, both Nicaragua and Costa Rica were part of the Captaincy General of Guatemala, a Spanish administrative division. They were both subjected to harsh Spanish rule, resulting in a similar cultural and linguistic heritage. However, they developed distinct political and economic systems that set the foundations for future differences.





After gaining independence from Spain in the early 19th century, Nicaragua and Costa Rica became part of the short-lived Federal Republic of Central America. This federation aimed to unite the newly independent states but soon dissolved due to internal rivalries. This era of regional integration laid the groundwork for future political and territorial disputes between Nicaragua and Costa Rica.





One of the most significant disputes occurred in the mid-19th century when Costa Rica supported the filibuster expeditions led by William Walker, an American adventurer who attempted to conquer Nicaragua. Walker's incursions into Nicaragua sparked a bitter animosity between the two nations. Nicaraguans accused Costa Rica of betrayal, while Costa Ricans viewed their intervention as a necessary measure to prevent the annexation of Nicaragua by a foreign power.





Another major conflict between Nicaragua and Costa Rica occurred in the early 20th century during the Thousand Days War (1899-1902) in Colombia, which had repercussions in the region. Costa Rica sided with the Colombian government against a rebel faction backed by Nicaraguan President José Santos Zelaya. This war reached a climax when Costa Rican forces invaded Nicaragua, resulting in a brief but intense conflict that severely strained the relations between the two nations.





Since then, Nicaragua and Costa Rica have made efforts to resolve their disputes peacefully. In the late 19th and early 20th century, several border treaties were signed, attempting to define their borders, but these agreements proved temporary and subject to further disputes.





In recent decades, notable disputes have centered around the San Juan River, which represents a natural border between the two countries. These conflicts have largely been resolved through international arbitration, with the decisions often favoring Costa Rica. However, tensions remain, particularly regarding the alleged environmental damage caused by Nicaragua's construction of the Gran Canal project, which impacts the San Juan River.





Despite these occasional conflicts, Nicaragua and Costa Rica have also cooperated on various fronts. They are members of several regional organizations, such as the Central American Integration System (SICA) and the Central American Common Market (CACM). They have worked together on issues such as trade, security, and environmental protection.





Collaboration moving on

The historical relations between Nicaragua and Costa Rica have been marked by a mixture of cooperation, conflicts, and disputes over territorial issues. While these countries share a common historical background, their varying political and territorial interests have often created tensions. However, they have also demonstrated a capacity for diplomatic negotiations and have found ways to collaborate on regional issues.-

