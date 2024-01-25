Man Hit By JCB While Crossing Road In Delhi, Dies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) A 50-year-old man died after he was hit by a JCB while crossing a road in south Delhi on Thursday morning, an official said here.
The deceased was identified as Brij Kishore Trivedi, and he was working as a security guard at a house in Panchsheel.
Sharing the details, the official said that on Thursday at 7 a.m. a police control room (PCR) call regarding an accident near Panchsheel park metro station was received after which a police team rushed to the spot.
“On reaching the spot, it was found that a person, namely Brij Kishore Trivedi, was crossing the road and a JCB hit him and he fell on the road and sustained grievous injury and died,” said a senior police official.
“The driver of JCB identified as Sandeep (40), a resident of Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended. The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre . Further investigation is being conducted,” the official added.
