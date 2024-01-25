John Abraham: ‘Pathaan’ Made Us As An Industry Bounce Back

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) As the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' clocks one year since its release in Hindi cinema, actor John Abraham, who got immense love for portraying an anti-hero in the movie, said it will always stand as a film that brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan', was the first Hindi film to register a Rs 500 crore box office in 2023.

On the first release anniversary of 'Pathaan', John said:“Pathaan's anniversary will always be nostalgic for me personally and also for the Hindi film industry because this was the film that made us as an industry bounce back.”

He added:“ 'Pathaan' will always stand as a film that brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry. It changed perception, emotion and the forward journey of the Hindi film industry. Just see how the film industry bounced back with 'Pathaan' to deliver its biggest year ever in cinema!”

John shared that will always have extremely fond memories of 'Pathaan' for this reason because he says“this industry is my home”.

“The amount of love I have got for 'Pathaan' is incredible. Playing an anti-hero and winning hearts is a very special feeling.”

John hopes Aditya Chopra is plotting his next move to develop his character from 'Pathaan', Jim, to make him an integral part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe that has only delivered hits! He says,“I hope I continue to be a part of this YRF Spy Universe and enthral you all with my craft and passion towards cinema.”

--IANS

dc/prw