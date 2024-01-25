Infinity Learn By Sri Chaitanya Redefines Exam Preparation With Live JEE Main 2024 Exam Analysis And Rank Predictor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24 January 2024: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India\'s only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale, is thrilled to announce a live analysis of the JEE Main Exam 2024, from 27th January to 1st February, 2024.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, which will unfold in two sessions this year. The inaugural session is scheduled to take place from January 27th to February 1st, 2024, with two time slots available each day, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM. We anticipate the subsequent session in April 2024.



The JEE Main is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive exams in India, that attracts nearly 12 lakh learners annually, serving as a gateway to prestigious engineering colleges across India.



Key Features of Infinity Learn\'s Live Analysis:



Â· Expert faculties will provide insights on the difficulty level of the paper, subject-wise breakdown, paper pattern, and a comparative study with the previous year\'s paper.



Â· In-depth analysis of memory-based questions and solutions.



Â· Evaluation of the difficulty level of numerical questions.



Â· Anticipate a safe score



Â· Introduce the JEE Mains Rank Predictor â€“ a tool to gauge performance and estimate scores.



Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya being the only EdTech focusing on outcome-based learning, is set to empower learners in preparation for the upcoming JEE Main exams. This initiative serves as a testament to the EdTechâ€TMs commitment to providing real-time insights and advanced preparation strategies for achieving success.





