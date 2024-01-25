IBM Unveils AI Stories With Watsonx To Enhance The Digital Fan Experience For 66Th Annual GRAMMY Awards®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NewAI-powered solution will

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today introduced AI Stories with IBM watsonx , a generative AI solution co-created alongside the Recording Academy® to generate and scale editorial content around GRAMMY® nominees before and during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

Each year, nominees are celebrated in coverage across GRAMMY and GRAMMY social channels. Using AI Stories, powered by IBM's AI and data platform watsonx , the Recording Academy editorial team will be able to expand its coverage of GRAMMY-nominated artists, ultimately creating a more personalized digital experience that further connects millions of music fans with the artists they love while also introducing them to new ones.

The produced content will consist of social-ready assets as well as longer-form coverage that will appear across GRAMMY digital platforms. Fans will be able to engage with the AI-generated content during GRAMMY livestream events – including moments on the red carpet, throughout the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®, with the limo and fashion cams, and more – through an interactive widget available on href="" rel="nofollow" gramm .



To create the AI-generated content, the Recording Academy editorial team will utilize an AI Content Builder dashboard using AI language models hosted in the watsonx studio and trained using the Recording Academy's own trusted data and brand guidelines. The team will engage with the dashboard through prompts to produce detailed insights on the various GRAMMY nominees including their philanthropic endeavors, cultural influence and other career highlights.

"Through our long-standing partnership, IBM is proud to continue co-creating new solutions with the Recording Academy to digitally transform their most important work – whether it's improving the membership experience, increasing engagement with fans, or celebrating artists with expanded and customized editorial coverage around Music's Biggest Night®," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at IBM. "AI Stories with watsonx is a powerful example of how AI can help drive productivity gains in a wide variety of use cases."



"The ability to customize and scale our work ahead of Music's Biggest Night is crucial as we look to bring the magic of the GRAMMY Awards to fans worldwide," said Adam Roth, Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Business Development at the Recording Academy. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with IBM to deploy cutting-edge solutions that unlock new possibilities for our digital content and beyond this GRAMMY season."



IBM has been the official Cloud and AI Partner of the Recording Academy for over seven consecutive years. In addition to AI Stories with IBM watsonx, IBM Consulting has worked closely with the Recording Academy

and Latin Recording Academy® to co-create new solutions that will enhance its business operations and create a more personalized digital experience for each of its 24,000 members.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit for more information.

