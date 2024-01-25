Kuleba Outlines Eight Priority Tasks For Ukraine Ambassadors Working In EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba instructed the heads of Ukraine's diplomatic missions to the EU member states to intensify their efforts toward ensuring financial and military support to the country and increased sanctions and political pressure on Russia.

The minister set a corresponding task for the ambassadors during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 24, Ukrinform reports with reference to the MFA press service

It is noted that the top diplomat had outlined eight priority tasks for the short term.

These include, in particular, advancing to the practical start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, ensuring long-term financial and military support from the EU, increasing the supply and joint production of weapons and ammunition, strengthening and ensuring the adoption as soon as possible of the 13th sanctions package, blocking the supply routes for components that Russia uses in arms production, unlocking the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, countering Russian propaganda across the EU, and isolating Russian diplomats.

Berlin, Kyiv close to agreeing on security assurances - Scholz

"All our partners in the European Union must be clearly aware that the fate of Europe as a continent of freedom and prosperity is at stake. Long-term strong support for Ukraine and our country's entry into the EU is the best investment in the security and stability of every European country, and Ukraine's victory is in the interest of all Europeans," the minister emphasized.

Danilov: Lack of courage and determination among Ukraine's partners is main risk in war

Dmytro Kuleba separately discussed with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions the decision-making strategy regarding the use of frozen Russian assets, the isolation of Russian diplomats, and limiting the influence of Russian propaganda in EU countries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during an online address to the EU Foreign Affairs Council on January 22, called on his counterparts from the European Union to provide Ukraine with more weapons, confiscate Russian assets and shut the existing gaps Russia exploits to bypass sanctions.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs