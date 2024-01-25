Uzbekistan To Introduce Ranking Of Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From February 1, a sustainability rating of business entities
The presidential decree "On measures to introduce sustainability
rating of business entities" was adopted.
From February 1, 2024, the sustainability rating of business
entities will be introduced, which provides for the identification
and additional incentives of entrepreneurs operating in compliance
with legal requirements.
As part of the rating, entrepreneurs are divided into the
following categories:
. AAA, AA and A categories - high stability rating;
. VVV, VV and V categories - medium stability rating;
. SSS, SS and S categories – satisfactory stability rating;
. Category D is a lower stability rating.
The rating is formed automatically (online) on the electronic
platform "Entrepreneurs' stability rating" by means of
interdepartmental information exchange and published on the
official website of the Chamber of Commerce.
Entrepreneurs with a high sustainability rating are recommended
for state awards and badges of "Active Entrepreneur" for awarding
every year on the eve of August 20 - Entrepreneur's Day.
