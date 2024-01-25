Apple To Sell Electric Cars Developed Jointly With Sony & Honda In 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple wants to sell an electric car developed by it together
with Sony and Honda in 2026 under the Afeela brand, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Apple wants to be content with driver assistance functions in
its electric car instead of unmanned control. The decision to
change the strategy was made after a meeting of the board of
directors with Apple CEO Tim Cook and project manager Kevin
Lynch.
The company has been engaged in drive technology, as well as
interior and exterior design for many years. Apple has already
discussed the new approach with potential partners in Europe.
Driver assistance technology will have features such as lane
recognition, maintaining distance to the car in front and
performing overtaking maneuvers. Thanks to this feature, Apple's
electric car will be more similar to cars from Tesla and other
manufacturers. In the future, the company plans to improve the
capabilities of the electric vehicle.
