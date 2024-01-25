Apple To Sell Electric Cars Developed Jointly With Sony & Honda In 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple wants to sell an electric car developed by it together with Sony and Honda in 2026 under the Afeela brand, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Apple wants to be content with driver assistance functions in its electric car instead of unmanned control. The decision to change the strategy was made after a meeting of the board of directors with Apple CEO Tim Cook and project manager Kevin Lynch.

The company has been engaged in drive technology, as well as interior and exterior design for many years. Apple has already discussed the new approach with potential partners in Europe.

Driver assistance technology will have features such as lane recognition, maintaining distance to the car in front and performing overtaking maneuvers. Thanks to this feature, Apple's electric car will be more similar to cars from Tesla and other manufacturers. In the future, the company plans to improve the capabilities of the electric vehicle.