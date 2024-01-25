Economist: Competition Code Promises Positive Outcome In All Economic Spheres

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 8, 2023, the Azerbaijani parliament adopted a
long-expected law, i.e. "On Approving the Competition Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" in the third reading. President Ilham
Aliyev signed the Law "On approval, entry into force of the
Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal
regulation" on January 23, 2024.
It is worth noting that the Code contains the Laws of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On Antimonopoly Activity", "On Unfair
Competition", "On Natural Monopolies" and other normative legal
acts.
It should be emphasized that entrepreneurs have been waiting for
the adoption of the Competition Code for many years and the
expectation is natural. The new code defines the legal basis for
the activity of entrepreneurs under conditions of healthy
competition. On the other hand, due to the global economic crisis
caused by a number of recent events in the world, the disruption of
trade balance and healthy competition has a negative impact on the
country's ability to continue economic growth at a high level. In
this regard, the private sector plays an important role in the
development of the economy. The new code will contribute to the
provision of a free and healthy competitive environment, the
protection and development of its principles.
The Competition Code will enable to the rapid economic
development of the country and it will regulate the relevant
requirements of market relations, taking advantage of the
legislation of a number of countries. The code was developed in
accordance with the requirements of the local market, taking into
account international experience.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, economist
Eyyub Karimli noted that the Competition Code was developed in
order to establish a legal framework for ensuring a competitive
environment and eliminating unfair competition in Azerbaijan.
“In general, I think, the adoption of the competition code will
have a positive effect on economic activity in the country. It will
allow to increase the export-import potential of the country.
Besides, the Competition Code will ensure the activity of small and
medium business entities and will increase their share in foreign
trade. It goes without saying that it will also have a positive
effect on the competitive environment in the country. As a matter
of course, the country will witness the reduction of monopolies
which in turn will prevent artificial price increases and lead to
lower prices. So, if a positive competitive environment is formed,
prices will begin to be formed based on demand and supply. Also, as
the number of importers in the country increases, the competitive
environment will increase and lead to the formation of prices,”
Eyyub Karimli said.
He added that the economic environment in the country will
become more transparent, which will allow attracting additional
investments, opening new jobs, ensuring employment, increasing
salaries, increasing budget payments, and bringing foreign currency
into the country. The economist emphasized that on the other hand,
it will undoubtedly have positive effects on the growth of the
non-oil sector, as well as on the development of production,
processing, local entrepreneurship, and agriculture.
