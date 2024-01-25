Westjet Adding Five New Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft To Fleet In 2025 Through Leasing

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Additional aircraft furthers airline's leading narrowbody orderbook, enhancing capacity to fulfill network growth

ALBERTA, Canada – WestJet has announced the acquisition of five brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to its fleet, adding to the airline's already significant multi-billion-dollar investment in its orderbook.

The airline expects to receive delivery of the aircraft in early 2025, after recently completing leasing agreements with China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDB Aviation) for three aircraft and international aircraft leasing company, Avolon for two aircraft.

“We are adding these five aircraft to our 737 MAX family very soon and look forward to this additional capacity enhancing our already forecasted fleet expansion, further enabling our execution of providing affordable and diverse air travel options for our guests,” said Mike Scott, WestJet Group, executive vice-president and chief financial officer.“As Canada's coast-to-coast leisure champion and western home carrier, the continued expansion of our fleet in tandem with our low-cost foundation is a key accelerator of our growth strategy.”

Combined with its existing order book, WestJet will now receive as many as 22 brand-new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes before the end of 2025, and up to 62 additional airplanes of this type before the end of 2028. This makes WestJet's narrowbody orderbook the largest of any Canadian airline.

“CDB Aviation values our expanding relationship with WestJet and we are pleased to be able to support the airline's fleet expansion in an environmentally friendly manner as we lease these three new fuel-efficient B737-8 aircraft direct from our orderbook,” stated Jie Chen, CDB Aviation's chief executive officer.

“We're delighted to be expanding on our strong relationship with Westjet and are pleased to support WestJet's fleet expansion needs from our Boeing orderbook,” said Paul Geaney, president and chief commercial officer, Avolon.“We expect to see continued growth for the aviation sector in the coming years, including in North America, and are excited to provide a fleet solution to a strategic customer in the region.”

