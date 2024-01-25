Jamaica: SRC Recruiting More STEM Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Rocheda Bartley

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is looking to increase the number of persons serving as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) ambassadors.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme allows industry experts and retirees to mentor youngsters, encouraging them to work towards academic and career goals in STEM.

It targets students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels and has the national imperative of increasing the number of students pursuing STEM education, information service division manager at the SRC, Elijah Green, is urging persons to apply online as the entity looks to impact more schools across the island.

“We want to partner every school in Jamaica with a STEM ambassador. Currently, we have at least 72 schools with active STEM ambassadors and we want to have at least 30 new ambassadors enrol in the programme,” he told JIS News. Green said there is no deadline for the submission of applications.

Approximately 75 individuals are enrolled in the programme, which the Information Service Division Manager noted offers a plethora of networking opportunities.

This is in addition to engaging students through career talks, mentorship, practical workshops, and other avenues.

“STEM is the way forward in terms of building economic growth in any sector and country. So, we have to nurture the students in science and technology,” he said.

