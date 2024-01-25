Remarkable Success In Neonatal Care: Baby Born At 600G Thrives And Now Weighs 2Kg

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nimai's Borneo Mother and Child Care Hospital

Thane, Maharashtra, 25th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Thane, in a testament to the exceptional care provided by Nimai Borneo's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), we celebrate the remarkable journey of a baby who defied the odds. Born weighing a mere 600 grams, the infant has now surpassed expectations, achieving a significant milestone by reaching a healthy weight of 2 kilograms in 84 days after birth.

The dedicated team of healthcare professionals at Borneo NICU has worked tirelessly to ensure the well-being and development of this resilient baby. From meticulous monitoring to specialized medical interventions, the NICU staff has exhibited unwavering commitment to nurturing the infant's growth.

“We are thrilled to witness the incredible progress of this tiny fighter. It reflects not only the advanced medical care available at Borneo NICU but also the spirit and resilience of premature infants,” said Dr. Santosh Madrewar, expressing pride in the success story.

The journey from 600 grams to 2 kilograms highlights the collaborative efforts of the hospital's neonatal care team, encompassing skilled doctors, nurses, and support staff. The holistic approach to care has not only focused on the physical health of the baby but also emphasized emotional support for the family during this challenging time.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire NICU team at Nimai Borneo for their expertise, compassion, and dedication. This success story exemplifies the hospital's commitment to providing world-class neonatal care, offering hope and inspiration to families facing similar challenges.

As a cornerstone of excellence in maternal and neonatal care, Borneo NICU Thane provides top-notch facilities and a committed team of healthcare experts. Its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is equipped with advanced technology, skilled neonatologists and nurses, to deliver the utmost level of care to premature or critically ill infants.

The facilities are specifically designed to provide a nurturing atmosphere for families, promoting support during crucial moments. With a team consisting of top-notch obstetricians, gynaecologists, pediatricians, and other specialists, Borneo NICU offers a comprehensive and compassionate approach to healthcare that is tailored to meet the unique needs of every patient.

Borneo NICU offers a range of services, including advanced incubators, respiratory support, nutritional care, and developmental assessments to promote the healthy growth of newborns. Nimai Borneo Mother and Baby Care Hospital is excited about the positive impact this NICU will have on the community, addressing the critical healthcare needs of newborns in Thane and surrounding areas.