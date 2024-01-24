5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits China

The temblor that hit the region at at 6.21 a.m. (Beijing Time) was epicentred at 41.08 degrees north latitude and 78.55 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.