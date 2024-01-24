Student Preparing For NEET Commits Suicide In Kota

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 25 (IANS) A student preparing for NEET in Rajasthan's Kota died by suicide, officials said.

The student's body was found hanging on Wednesday night after the police broke into the room. This is the first case of suicide this year.

At present the reason for suicide has not been revealed. The body has been kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital. The police have informed the family about the death of the student. Post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday.

DSP Bhawani Singh said that the deceased, identified as Mohammad Zaid (19), was a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He lived in a private hostel in Jawahar Nagar police station area of Kota.

Zaid was making the second attempt for NEET. When he did not come out of his room from Tuesday morning till night, another student knocked on his door.

His hostel operator was informed and information was given to the police at 10 p.m. When the police broke the gate of the room, Zaid was found hanging. He had hanged himself from the fan with a rope. Other students living in the hostel said that Mohammad Zaid used to study at night and sleep during the day.

The student's friend, Anup Chaurasia said that he did not come out of the room till Tuesday evening.“Even after knocking the gate he did not open the door. He was lagging behind as he suffered from dengue. Mostly he took online classes only and used to study at night. He couldn't score well, but there was no such tension," he added.

