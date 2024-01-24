(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The adoption of biometric-based vehicle security systems is an emerging trend shaping the growth.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

automotive immobilizer market

is estimated to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2023

to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.11% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. Demand for high security and theft protection in vehicles is notably driving the

growth.

Auto theft remains a persistent global issue, prompting increased demand for effective security solutions to address this concern. Automobile immobilizers are vital deterrents that make vehicle theft more challenging. Many countries, including the US, Canada, and China, have enforced regulations mandating the inclusion of anti-theft devices like immobilizers in new vehicles. Effective immobilizers reduce vehicle theft, resulting in fewer insurance claims and lower payouts for insurers. This financial incentive encourages the adoption of anti-theft technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historical (2018

to 2022) and forecast market size (2024

to 2028)

-

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Vehicle Type (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), Source (OEM and Aftermarket)

The

passenger cars segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The rise of automobile immobilizers in passenger vehicles has surged due to increased security needs and a desire to curb auto theft. Manufacturers and regulators acknowledge the importance of effective anti-theft measures. Growing consumer awareness has boosted demand for cars with immobilizer systems.

By geography, the global market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive immobilizer market.

APAC

is estimated to

contribute

55%

to the growth

during the forecast

period.

APAC plays a key role in driving its growth. The region's strong automotive industry, technological progress, and rising security needs have boosted demand. Major countries like China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Australia are driving

expansion through high automobile sales.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2018 to 2022), and forecast size (2024 to 2028)

size (2024

to 2028)

The adoption of biometric-based vehicle security systems is an emerging trend shaping the growth.

The high replacement cost of electronic and smart keys is a significant challenge hindering growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 to 2022), and forecast period(2024 to 2028)

to 2028)-

Automotive immobilizers: Applications

Automotive immobilizers, utilizing technologies like transponder keys, electronic control units (ECUs), radio frequency identification (RFID), and engine control modules (ECMs), are integral to vehicle security systems. Central locking systems, smart keys, and passive anti-theft systems (PATS) are key components, along with vehicle theft deterrence (VTD) and biometric recognition. Bluetooth immobilizers and near-field communication (NFC) are advancing automotive security, supported by encryption algorithms and keyless entry systems. Vehicle manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers are driving innovation in automotive electronics and wireless communication technology, integrating features like the global positioning system (GPS) and vehicle telematics. Considerations include automotive cybersecurity,

trends, consumer demand, regulatory frameworks, automotive safety standards, emerging markets, and strategies for theft prevention.

