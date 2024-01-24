French Prez Macron In Jaipur Today, To Take Tour Of Heritage Sites With PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 25 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron, the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, will land in Jaipur on Thursday. He will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both will take a tour of a few of heritage sites.

The leaders will visit tourist places like Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal in Jaipur. Sources said that Modi-Macron might also hold a roadshow in Jaipur. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

On January 26, the President of France will attend the Republic Day Parade as the Chief Guest. He will be the sixth President from France to be the chief guest of the Republic Day Parade.

In March 2018 Macron was on a state visit to India. Apart from this, in September 2023 also the French President was in Delhi for the G20 Summit. This time during the bilateral meeting between Modi and Macron, apart from Israel-Hamas war, there can be discussions on Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, defence partnership and EU trade deal between the two countries.

Since 1976, India has invited the President of France for Republic Day five times. Prime Minister Modi participated in the Bastille Day Parade of France as the chief guest on July 14, 2023. He was the second Indian Prime Minister to participate in this parade. Before Modi, Manmohan Singh had participated in the Bastille Day Parade.

