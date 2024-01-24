33,000 Individuals Recruited Under National Employment Programme - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Labour Nadia Rawabdeh on Tuesday said the ministry issued several regulations and instructions that aimed at providing more protection and rights for workers in the Kingdom.

Rawabdeh's comments were made during a joint press meeting with Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin at the Ministry of Government Communication as part of a series of the Government Communication Forum, entitled:“Labour Market Regulation and Challenges of the Ministry of Labour”.

Some of the issued regulations, according to Rawabdeh, were related to occupational safety and health to improve the work environment for workers in the private sector.

It includes preventive and curative medical care for workers, occupational safety and health, prevention of occupational hazards, and prevention of occupational hazards in institutions, forming occupational safety and health committees and appointing supervisors in institutions.

One of the regulations, Rawabdeh added, "was related to non-Jordanian workers, whereby instructions were drawn up to specify the professions in which non-Jordanians are not permitted to work”.

The ministry also issued instructions for alternatives to institutional nurseries for the year 2023, as well as instructions for the protection of pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with disabilities and people who perform night work for the year 2023, and the principles for approving the service certificate, she added.

In addition, Rawabdeh said a definition of sexual harassment and labourers' right to leave work if he/she were exposed to violence or harassment without notifying the employer was included in the recently amended Labour Law.



“There is an increase in the penalty for violating the provisions of the Labour Law by raising the minimum penalty from JD100 to JD500,” Rawabdeh stated.

Rawabdeh said the National Employment Programme (NEP), which targets individuals aged 18 to 40, has employed 33,000 individuals, including 17,205 women, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the programme, a man or woman employed by a private sector entity will receive JD130 as a monthly wage subsidy for a maximum period of six months, provided that the employer offers the employee a one-year contract at least.



The programme also allocates JD10 for social security contributions and an additional JD10 in transportation allowances, with total support across all categories equalling JD150.

“Work is under way to restructure the NEP and extend it to the year 2025 and to introduce new categories of employers, such as associations,” Rawabdeh told the press.

Meanwhile, Rawabeh revealed that 224,844 job hunters registered in the National Employment Platform, including 40 per cent who are females.

“Work is underway to prepare a draft agreement with the German side to facilitate the employment of 150 Jordanians in the German market, and to train 150 Jordanians for the local market with approved German qualifications,” Rawabdeh said.



Meanwhile, Rawabdeh pointed out that ministry teams conducted 29,300 inspections in relevant establishments and that“5,681 fines were issued as a result”.

“The inspections focused on compliance with occupational safety and health standards and child labour,” Rawabdeh explained.

In addition, she said the ministry dealt with 13,341 labour complaints of which“91 per cent were resolved”.



In addition, Rawabdeh revealed during the press conference the ministry's intention to revisit the current minimum wage (JD260)“with possible hopes to increase it in the future”.

“The Tripartite Committee for Labour Affairs will meet at the beginning of 2025 to study the extent of inflation from the beginning of the year 2022 until the end of 2024 and decide on the minimum wage accordingly,” according to Rawabdeh.

In response to a question posed by one of the reporters related to the funds of the General Syndicate for Recruitment Agencies, Rawabdeh responded that the“matter is being handled by the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission”.



Turning to non-Jordanian labourers, Rawabdeh said the ministry issued 90,000 work permits to Syrians residing in Jordan.

As for Egyptian nationals, Rawbdeh said work permits are issued through the ministry only for Egyptians“who leave their country for coming to work in Jordan”.

Rawabdeh stated that some of the legislation under process, which are projects, include the flexible work system, regulations for private offices to employ Jordanians inside and outside Jordan, and the system for supplying institutions with Jordanian workers through service providers, in addition to two draft instructions for the initial medical examination of workers in institutions and instructions for periodic medical examination for workers in institutions.

Meanwhile, Mubaidin told the press that the Government Communication Forum is part of the general policy for media and government communication that was approved by the Council of Ministers on Monday.

“The policy aims to put officials in constant meetings with the media, to explain the reality of ministries and public institutions and the challenges they face,” Mubaidin said.

These meetings, Mubaidin maintained, come in response to the Royal directives for officials, decision-makers and experts to meet with the media to tackle important sectoral and service issues that benefit society.

“We believe in the important role of professional and responsible media in terms of accountability and highlighting the shortcomings in institutions,” Minister Mubaidin said.



There are also directives by the government for the Ministry of Government Communications to be a bridge for communication with the media and to“enhance citizens' confidence in the official narrative”, Mubaidin added.