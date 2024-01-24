King Visits Civil Defence Department, Checks On Ambulance Development Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Tuesday visited the Civil Defence Department (CDD), and checked on its readiness, operations, and responsiveness in delivering services.

His Majesty was briefed on the CDD's key plans and measures to serve Jordanians and residents, in addition to projects to build the department's capacities, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King was also briefed on the CDD's project to develop ambulance services in line with telemedicine protocols recently introduced to enable paramedics to transmit medical data to operating rooms and emergency departments while patients are being evacuated, to obtain medical consultation and prepare for the provision of suitable medical care prior to arrival at the hospital.

His Majesty toured an exhibition featuring the latest machinery and equipment introduced into service at the CDD, including a robot for firefighting in dangerous areas, a drone for firefighting in high-altitude and narrow areas, and specialised equipment for biohazard and international search and rescue teams, the statement said.



The King expressed pride in the CDD and its personnel for their efforts to save lives and safeguard property, highlighting the need to keep up with developments in civil protection systems, and to continue to benefit from international expertise, while maintaining high levels of readiness, especially during winter.

For his part, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah expressed the directorate's keenness on enhancing civil protection systems and building the capacities of CDD personnel, in line with best practices.

