RSS Launches Sustainable Land Management Project With FAO

AMMAN - The Royal Scientific Society (RSS), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), launched on Wednesday the"Land Degradation Neutrality Process for Sustainable Land Management in Jordan" project.



Director of the Water, Environment and Climate Change Centre at RSS, Almoayied Assayed, said that the project will be implemented in Irbid, Ajloun, and Mafraq with a cost of $3.8 million funded by FAO, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also explained that the four-year project aims to adopt necessary measures for the sustainable management and conservation of lands and other sustainable activities.

Assistant to Irbid Governor for Development Ghaith Obeidat noted that His Majesty King Abdullah has repeatedly stressed that“despite the challenges, Jordan has become a regional role model in climate action and is proving its potential as a hub for green technology”.

Obeidat added that Jordan is constantly striving to find solutions in the field of smart agriculture.



Director of Agriculture in Irbid Abdelhafez Abu Orabi said that the directorate seeks to increase environmental awareness, noting that most of Jordan's lands are arid and semi-arid, calling for adopting a proper approach in land-use planning.

The RSS is one of the largest applied research centres in Jordan, which seeks to achieve economic and social development through scientific research services, consultations, and technical support to local and regional institutions. It also provides testing, measurement, and calibration services for the public and private sectors.