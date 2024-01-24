Cassation Court Upholds Over 3 Years Prison Term For Drug Dealer

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Court of Cassation has upheld a June 2022 State Security Court (SSC) ruling, sentencing a drug dealer to over three years in prison after convicting him of selling illegal narcotics to an undercover agent in Amman in March 2022.

The court declared the defendant guilty of obtaining illegal narcotics (Crystal meth and Hashish) with the intent of selling the drugs to an undercover agent in Wasfi Tal Street on March 7.

The SSC charged the defendant five years in prison for possessing illegal narcotics and ordered him to pay JD5,000 in fines. However, the court decided to reduce the fine to JD3,500 and the prison term to three years and four months to give the defendant a second chance in life.

Court documents said the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) learnt the defendant was in possession of illegal narcotics and sent one of its agents to pose as a buyer.“The AND agent got in touch with the defendant and asked him for a stash of Crystal meth and Hashish in return for JD250.”

When the two met, AND agent immediately arrested the suspect, court papers added. The law-enforcement agency officers found 70 Captagon pills and a variety of illegal narcotics on him.

The defendant contested the SSC's ruling through his lawyer, who argued that the court“did not provide solid evidence to implicate his client”.

Meanwhile, the SSC prosecution office asked the higher court to uphold the sentence and the fine imposed on the defendant. The higher court maintained that the SSC had followed the proper procedures in issuing the sentence against the defendant.

“It was clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to possessing the illegal drugs,” the higher court said.

The Court of Cassation judges comprised Mohmoud Ebtoush, Majid Azab, Ibrahim Abu Shamma, Hayel Amr, and Shreiri.



