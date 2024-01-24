Spurs Midfielder Maddison Returns To Training After Injury Layoff

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 25 (IANS) James Maddison has handed Tottenham Hotspur a major boost as the midfielder back in full training and joined up with his teammates at Hotspur Way with full focus on Friday night's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester City, the Premier League club said.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been out of action for almost three months since sustaining an ankle injury against Chelsea in November, 2023, with the near three-month layoff the longest of his career.

A summer signing from Leicester City, it was a blow for Maddison, who had enjoyed a superb start in north London to scoop his first ever Premier League Player of the Month award back in August and continued his fine form to register three goals and six assists in his 11 league appearances.

Following a well-earned winter break for the squad, the midfielder taking part alongside the rest of the squad as Ange Postecoglou put them through their paces ahead of an enticing cup tie with holders Man City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

