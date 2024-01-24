Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) The PBoC announced a larger-then-expected required reserve rate (RRR) reduction late Wednesday.

South Korea reported stronger-than-expected

GDP numbers today



We expect a relatively limited positive impact on the economy from the RRR cut and supplementary measures. There remains a question of whether there is sufficient high-quality loan demand to fully benefit from this theoretical liquidity injection; we saw that new RMB loans were down -10.6%YoY in 4Q23 despite the previous RRR cut in September 2023. With that said the size and timing of the RRR cut will contribute toward market stabilisation efforts.

Overall, the announced RRR cut was mostly in line with our expectations, although the size of the cut surprised on the upside, and the timing of the announcement was a little unexpected given the PBOC left interest rates unchanged in January. Moving forward, we see room for an interest rate cut to come in the next few months as well. The base case is for a conservative 10bp rate cut, but the larger-than-expected RRR cut does flag a possibility for a slightly larger rate cut as well.

We expect the trend of improving exports vs softening domestic demand to continue at least for the first half of the year. In a separate report, BoK's business survey outcomes support our view. Manufacturing outlook improved for a third month (71 in January vs 69 in December) while non-manufacturing stayed flat at 68.

The GDP path will vary depending on how well global semiconductor demand will be maintained and how well Korea's construction soft-landing will go. We expect exports to improve further at least for the first half of the year. Yet, GDP in the first and second quarters is expected to decelerate (0.4% and 0.3% QoQ sa respectively) from last quarter as sluggish domestic demand weighs more on overall growth.

Today's outcomes will give the Bank of Korea some breathing room to maintain its current hawkish stance. We pencilled in one rate cut in May, under the assumption of a slowdown of GDP and inflation in 1Q24, but if the construction sector restructuring carries out more smoothly, then the BoK's first rate cut may come in early 3Q24.